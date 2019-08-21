Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Itron by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $18,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Itron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 50,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 17,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $989,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,121. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

