Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 191,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,782,204. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 861,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,611 and have sold 115,000 shares valued at $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

