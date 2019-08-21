Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,879 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32,868.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 4,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,133. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.