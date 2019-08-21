Magnet (MAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Magnet has a market capitalization of $89,907.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnet has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

