LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,130.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,230,526 coins and its circulating supply is 6,230,526 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

