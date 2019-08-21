Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) rose 6.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 2,451,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,286,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Specifically, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,128. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.