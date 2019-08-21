LTO Network Price Down 4% Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00266555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01318763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,442,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,521,600 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

