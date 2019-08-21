Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 697,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,201. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

