Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 365,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. 12,025,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

