Loopring Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OTCBTC, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and $3.88 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,100,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, AirSwap, IDAX, Bittrex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Tokenomy, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

