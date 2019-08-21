LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,907. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

