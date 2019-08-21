LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004271 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Mercatox and Kucoin. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $47,997.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020644 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.