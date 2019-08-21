Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Shares Up 3.6%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09, 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

