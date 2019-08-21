LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stake Cut by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. cut its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,511,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 289,040 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 995,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $30,033,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 58,999 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 8,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,763. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

