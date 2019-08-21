Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 1.1%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), 14,328 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In related news, insider David Ciclitira acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £7,020 ($9,172.87).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

