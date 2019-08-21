Litecoin Plus Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $32,195.00 and $38.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,752.45 or 2.08662985 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001611 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023160 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,473,202 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

