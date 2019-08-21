Litecoin Plus Trading Up 19.6% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $32,049.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,663.56 or 2.07115924 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025562 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,472,577 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

