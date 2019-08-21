Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $75.30 or 0.00704117 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin.cn, Trade Satoshi, Koineks and LakeBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014705 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,078,037 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

