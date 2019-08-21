LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIQT. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

LIQT opened at $6.72 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,085 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

