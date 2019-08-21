Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $679.05

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $679.05 and traded as low as $730.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 41,721 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $371.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 773.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 679.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 61,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total transaction of £461,140.10 ($602,561.22).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

