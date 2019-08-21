Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,108. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)

