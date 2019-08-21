Linda Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Cryptopia, Nanex and Stocks.Exchange. Linda has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Nanex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

