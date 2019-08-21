Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,790. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

