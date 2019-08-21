Liberty Health Sciences (CNSX:LHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (CNSX:LHS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 714688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile (CNSX:LHS)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

