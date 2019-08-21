Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $72,000 in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE SID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

