LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Up 3.3%

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, 3,856 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

