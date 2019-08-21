LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 818,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 357,529 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

