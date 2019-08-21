Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LII traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 366,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,945. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.24. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

