Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $27,690,021. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $26.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,827.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,210. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,900.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.82. The stock has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

