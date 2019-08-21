Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 164.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,188,000 after acquiring an additional 206,270 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

LVS stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. 94,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,293. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

