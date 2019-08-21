Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 479953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

