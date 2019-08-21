Lamden (TAU) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $5,595.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.