Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan bought 8,888,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $34,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

