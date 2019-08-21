Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 757,130 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

