Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $238,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

C stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. 3,475,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

