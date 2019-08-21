Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AFLAC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 80.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 68.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at $795,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 253,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.