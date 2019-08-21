L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. L Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NYSE:LB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 6,498,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,990. L Brands has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

