Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.87

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $44.17. Konami shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 1,763 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Konami Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.