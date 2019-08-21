Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 3.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,255. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

