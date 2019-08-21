Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ABB by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188,378 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,914,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 13.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 76,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.