Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 98,258 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sprint were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 46,169 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprint by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 709,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,847 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $52,303.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Sprint stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

