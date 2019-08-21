Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 218,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after buying an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $14,498,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $139.15 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

