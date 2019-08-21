Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colfax were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colfax by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

