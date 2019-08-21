Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of Unifi worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 106,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,778 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $55,532.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,213,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,264,081.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 163,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,547. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

