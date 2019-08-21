Kellner Capital LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Cray makes up about 1.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cray by 1,027.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cray during the second quarter worth $242,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cray by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cray by 86.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

CRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cray Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. On average, analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.