Kellner Capital LLC Invests $921,000 in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Spark Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.