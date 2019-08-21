Kayicoin (KAYI) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kayicoin has a total market cap of $165,885.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kayicoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01318180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00093153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kayicoin Coin Profile

Kayicoin’s genesis date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net . The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

