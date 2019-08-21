KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

KAR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 2,196,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,563. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

