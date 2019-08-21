Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 365000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.
About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)
Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
