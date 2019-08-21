Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 365000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas  Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kaizen Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaizen Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.