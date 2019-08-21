Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 33608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

